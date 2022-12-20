Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays will split spring training between the Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando and Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Disney and team officials announced the plan Tuesday. The team’s complex in Port Charlotte suffered extensive damage during the September hurricane. The team announced earlier this month that repairs could not be completed before spring training. The Disney complex last hosted spring training in 2019 before the Atlanta Braves relocated to North Port, also on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

