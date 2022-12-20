Man pleads guilty in Florida woman’s unsolved 1991 slaying

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man already imprisoned in Florida for another killing has pleaded guilty to the unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar. Prosecutors say 53-year-old Michael Townson was sentenced by a Volusia County judge to life in prison with possibility of parole after 25 years. Townson admitted striking and fatally choking Linda Lois Little after meeting her at a Daytona Beach nightclub in October 1991. Little’s body was never found. Prosecutors said Townson told them he drove north on Interstate 95 and left Little’s body near a dumpster in rural Camden County, Georgia. He was previously convicted in a 2007 woman’s slaying.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.