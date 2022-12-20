Skip to Content
Italian court hears request for 2nd suspect in EU scandal

By COLLEEN BARRY and LORNE COOK
Associated Press

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court is hearing an appeal against turning over to Belgium a woman who is charged along with her parents in an influence-peddling scandal in the European Parliament. Lawyer Sylvia Panzeri is being sought to face charges of participating in a criminal group, corruption and money laundering in Brussels. Panzeri, 38, is the daughter of ex-EU deputy Antonio Panzeri, who has been arrested in Brussels with three other suspects, and Maria Dolores Colleoni, whom Italian judges a day earlier ordered turned over to Belgian authorities on an arrest warrant that cited her role in managing gifts from Qatar and Morocco.

