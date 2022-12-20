Italian court hears request for 2nd suspect in EU scandal

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court is hearing an appeal against turning over to Belgium a woman who is charged along with her parents in an influence-peddling scandal in the European Parliament. Lawyer Sylvia Panzeri is being sought to face charges of participating in a criminal group, corruption and money laundering in Brussels. Panzeri, 38, is the daughter of ex-EU deputy Antonio Panzeri, who has been arrested in Brussels with three other suspects, and Maria Dolores Colleoni, whom Italian judges a day earlier ordered turned over to Belgian authorities on an arrest warrant that cited her role in managing gifts from Qatar and Morocco.

By COLLEEN BARRY and LORNE COOK Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.