Court upholds ban on contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel in Louisiana has upheld a decision blocking a COVID-19 vaccine requirement in federal contracts involving three states. The decision involves contracts only between the federal government and Indiana, Louisiana or Mississippi. But it’s the latest in a series of rulings against a requirement from President Joe Biden’s administration last year that federal contactors ensure their employees are vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate has been blocked or partially blocked in 25 states. The requirement hasn’t been enforced, because of numerous ongoing court challenges.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.