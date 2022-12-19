Swedish court: Man wanted by Turkey cannot be extradited

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s court has rejected a request to extradite a man wanted by Turkey, saying the crime the person is alleged to have committed is “not criminalized” in the Scandinavian country. In a statement Monday, the Supreme Court said that there were “obstacles to extradition because it is a matter of so-called political crimes, i.e. crimes that are directed against the state and that are political in nature.” The court did not name in the man in line with Swedish policy. However, Swedish news agency TT said he was Bulent Kenes and that Turkey claims that he was co-responsible for the coup attempt in Turkey in 2016. NATO-member Turkey has been holding up bids by Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance, pressing for the two Nordic co

