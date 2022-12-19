R. Kelly manager gets a year in prison for theater threat

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s onetime manager has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for calling in a shooting threat that halted a screening of a damning documentary about the R&B star. Donnell Russell worked with Kelly as the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer was starting to face what would become a tide of accusations, and eventually a sex trafficking conviction. Prosecutors say Russell repeatedly sought to suppress the claims. A jury convicted him in the theater threat case, and he later pleaded guilty to interstate stalking involving one of Kelly’s accusers. Russell told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he had “made bad judgments” after starting to work with Kelly.

