New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have given final approval to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. The Democrat-led Senate passed the measure in what is scheduled to be the last voting session of the year, sending the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor has said he planned to sign it into law. Republicans opposed the measure, raising questions about its constitutionality. Gun rights advocates predicted it wouldn’t pass constitutional muster. The bill bars carrying firearms in certain places like schools and concert venues, raises permit fees and requires liability insurance.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.