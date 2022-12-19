Moldova intel chief: Russia could aim for breakaway region

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s national intelligence agency says Russia could launch a new offensive next year with an aim to “create a land corridor” through southern Ukraine to the Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria. After Alexandru Musteata, the head of Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Services, or SIS, made the comments during an interview with a local TV station, his agency issued a statement clarifying those comments. And after his interview aired Monday, Musteata walked back his comments somewhat. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, concerns have flared in non-NATO Moldova that the conflict could spread into the militarily neutral country via Transnistria, a breakaway region where roughly 1,500 Russian troops are based, nominally as “peacekeepers.”

By CRISTIAN JARDAN and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

