Greece: Bail set for police officer who shot Roma teenager

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has ordered a police officer accused of fatally injuring a Roma teenager during a car chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill to be released on bail pending trial. The Dec. 5 shooting of 16-year-old Kostas Frangoulis triggered days of protests which often turned violent despite calls for restraint by the teenager’s family and Roma community leaders. Frangloulis was shot in the head and died in a hospital last week. The panel of judges that ordered the 34-year-old police officer’s release set one bail condition, prohibiting him from leaving the country. A Roma community leader says the teen’s father plans to appeal Monday’s decision.

