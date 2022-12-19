German court convicts 97-year-old ex-secretary at Nazi camp

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II. German news agency dpa reported that the Itzehoe state court on Tuesday gave the woman a two-year suspended sentence. That was in line with what prosecutors had sought; the defense had called for her acquittal. The defendant was accused of being part of the apparatus that helped the camp function. She was alleged to have “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist.”

