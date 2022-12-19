Former Australian leader Kevin Rudd appointed US ambassador

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been chosen as the nation’s next ambassador to the United States. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cited Rudd’s roles as leader and foreign minister as well as his academic background as a China scholar and previous work in the U.S. Albanese said Tuesday that Rudd would begin early next year. Rudd said he was greatly honored to be chosen. He has been a divisive figure in Australian politics with a reputation as a micromanager. But Albanese said Rudd was taking the post out of an obligation to serve his country and he was sure Rudd would do well.

