Broadway musical ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ creates upside-down world

NEW YORK (AP) — The seed for one of the best musicals on Broadway this season sprang from an off-hand comment about an infant. Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire asked a friend about his newborn niece and was told she was like a wise old woman trapped in a baby’s body. That imagining became an off-Broadway play in 2003 — “Kimberly Akimbo,” about a teen who ages four times faster than the average human. It has now become a musical with songs by Jeanine Tesori that has been hailed by critics for being both wondrously off-kilter and heartfelt.

