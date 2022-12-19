Biden comes up short on guessing game about his teacher wife

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is married to a longtime teacher but he came up short on a quiz about her. Biden correctly guessed that the Truman balcony is Jill Biden’s favorite place in the White House. He also was correct that she prefers to stay in on a Friday night and that he was the first one to say “I love you.” Biden was wrong about her favorite White House kitchen snack and the habit of his that she’d like to change. The couple played a game during an interview with talk-show host Drew Barrymore that aired Monday.

