Belgium warns its nationals to leave Iran amid arrests

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium is urging its nationals to leave Iran and warns that they face the risk of arrest, arbitrary detention or unfair trial. The warning came after a detained Belgian aid worker was reportedly sentenced to 28 years in prison there last week. The Belgian foreign ministry says that “in the event of arrest or detention, respect for fundamental rights and the safety of individuals are not guaranteed.” It said in a statement issued Sunday that the Belgian embassy in Tehran “is very limited” in the help it can provide in case of arrest. Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.