Austria investigates Greek man as suspected spy for Russia

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government says a Greek national is under investigationfor allegedly spying for Russia for years. The Interior Ministry said Monday that the 39-year-old, who is not currently in detention, has Russian roots and is the son of a former Russian intelligence employee who was once stationed as a diplomat in Austria and neighboring Germany. It said that the suspect barely worked and received only limited benefits in Austria, but was able to make 65 journeys within Europe and to Russia and Belarus between 2018 and early 2022, and also to acquire several properties in Vienna, Russia and Greece.

