2nd Iowa man arrested in street race that killed 4-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Iowa say they’ve arrested a second man in the death of a 4-year-old Iowa boy who was killed when a car that was racing on a city street crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles. Des Moines police said 47-year-old Keith Eric Jones, of Des Moines, was arrested on charges that included homicide related to reckless driving and drag racing. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III, of Urbandale, was arrested last week on similar charges. Investigators found that Miller’s car was going more than 100 mph (160 kph) along a four-lane road in Des Mones as it raced a BMW SUV before the crash on Dec. 13.

