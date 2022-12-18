Iraq officials: Explosion in northern Iraq kills 9 policemen

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi officials say an explosive device went off in the country’s north, killing at least nine members of the federal police force who were on patrol. A military spokesman says an officer with the rank of major was among the fatalities in the attack on Friday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the village of Ali al-Sultan. The spokesman said that the Iraqi prime minister had been briefed about the attack and that an investigation was underway. On Wednesday, three Iraqi soldiers, including a military commander, were killed when a bomb exploded during a security operation in the Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

