Court to rule on UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court is set to rule on whether the U.K. government’s controversial plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal. Several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union are trying to stop the Conservative government acting on a deportation agreement with Rwanda that aims to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats. The U.K. plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in boats to the East African country. Applicants granted asylum would stay in Rwanda rather than returning to the U.K. Human rights groups say it is illegal, unworkable and inhumane to send people to a country they don’t want to live in.

