Child dies after migrant boat overturns off Italian island

Italian news reports say a 2-year-old girl has died after being rescued by the Italian coast guard near a Mediterranean island, along with dozens of other migrants. The ANSA news agency said the boat capsized about 10 nautical miles south of the island of Lampedusa on Sunday. It said 43 people were rescued, all from northern Africa. ANSA reports the girl was rushed to a clinic on the island in critical condition, and died there. The coast guard station on Lampedusa said it didn’t immediately have details about the rescue. Lampedusa is closer to North Africa than mainland Italy, and is often the destination of choice for Libyan-based migrant smugglers.

