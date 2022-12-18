5 dead and suspect killed in Toronto area condo shooting

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say five people have been shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman has been killed by police. Chief James MacSween of York regional police says one of his officers and shot and killed the suspect at a condo unit in Vaughan, Ontario. MacSween says another person shot by the suspect is in the hospital and expected to survive. He didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

