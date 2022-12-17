Mistrial declared in gun case against Capitol riot suspect

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has declared a mistrial in a firearms-related case against a U.S. Naval reservist who is separately charged with storming the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff declared the mistrial on Friday after a jury in Alexandria, Virginia, failed to reach a unanimous verdict on charges that Hatchet Speed illegally possessed unregistered silencers for guns. The Washington Post reports that Justice Department prosecutors intend to retry the case against Speed. Speed also faces a trial in February for charges in Washington, D.C., that he joined a mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

