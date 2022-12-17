Boy found buried under Arkansas house; mother, man arrested

MORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say the body of a 6-year-old boy was found buried under the floor of a house in eastern Arkansas and his mother and a man were arrested for his death. A Saturday news release says the body was found at the home Friday in Moro, about 75 miles east of Little Rock. A 6-year-old girl was also found inside the home with what were believed to be burns on her scalp. She was hospitalized in stable condition. Police say Ashely Roland, the boy’s mother, and Nathan Bridges were arrested. Court records do not show formal charges have been filed. State police and the Lee County sheriff’s office declined further comment.

