Violent protests after 2 civilians fatally shot in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Violent protests have erupted in a town in Indian-controlled Kashmir after two civilians were killed and another wounded. Locals in southern Rajouri district said the men were shot early Friday by soldiers at the entrance of a military base. Two men died on the spot while the third was critically injured and later hospitalized. The men worked as laborers at the military base in Rajouri town. The Indian army in a statement said the men died in a “firing incident by unidentified terrorists.” Residents rejected the army’s statement. Shortly after the incident, hundreds of residents were protesting the killings and demanding justice. They gathered outside the military camp and hurled stones at it.

