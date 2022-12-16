US poised to ban shark fin trade, pleasing conservationists

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. is poised to ban the lucrative trade in shark fins, a move conservationists hope will help protect millions of sharks that are butchered every year to satisfy demand in China and other parts of Asia. The practice of shark finning, whereby sharks are caught for their fins and their carcasses then dumped back into the ocean, has been banned in U.S. waters for decades. But the U.S. remains a major hub for the brisk trade, where the fins of as many as 73 million sharks are sliced off globally every year. The proposed ban is part of a defense spending bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign.

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

