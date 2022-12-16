TSA raising fines after finding record guns in carry-ons

The Transportation Security Administration is raising the fine for people caught with a firearm in their carry-on bag. The TSA says it has intercepted 6,301 guns so far this year at U.S. airports, which is a record. The TSA is raising the maximum fine by a little more than $1,000 to $14,950. Passengers may also face arrest depending on local and state laws. The number of guns found at airports has been increasing steadily over the last decade. Firearm possession laws vary by location, but they are never allowed in carry-on bags at any airport security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed-weapon permit.

