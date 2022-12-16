South Africa’s ANC party opens key conference amid scandal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party has started its crucial national conference amid scandal and bitter divisions. President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the conference Friday evening saying that the country’s crippling national power cuts of more than 7 hours a day, an unemployment rate of 35% and corruption will be key issues debated. Addressing delegates, Ramaphosa admitted that his government was partly to blame for the country’s electricity crisis. The five-day conference is to elect the party’s leadership and adopt key policies for governing the country. Ramaphosa is seeking re-election as the party’s leader at the national conference which is held every five years and is the ANC’s highest decision-making body.

