Sentencing begins in police killing of Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A psychologist says a former Texas officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019 was unsuitable for police work. Kyle Clayton evaluated Dean in March 2017 after Dean applied for a job with the Fort Worth Police Department. Clayton testified Friday that he found Dean had a “narcissistic personality style” that would have impeded his decision-making skills. Dean faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday. The white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door.

