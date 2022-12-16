Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 23, 10 more missing

BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — Rescuers in Malaysia have found the bodies of a mother and her son, raising the death toll from a landslide on an unlicensed campground to 23 with 10 others still missing. The Selangor atate fire chief told reporters the two bodies were found buried in 3 feet of mud and debrisl. He said there was hope of finding survivors if they clung on to piles or branches or rocks with pockets of air but that chances are slim. Authorities say 94 people were sleeping at an unlicensed campground on an organic farm early Friday when the dirt tumbled from a road about 100 feet above them. Most were families on vacation during the yearend school break. The dead included six children and 13 women.

