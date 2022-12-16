Pakistan seeks UN help as flood aid for survivors drains
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister is seeking the United Nations’ help securing long-term aid for survivors of deadly, record-breaking floods before recovery funds run out next month. That threshold could come as soon as Jan. 15, according to Chris Kaye, the country director for the World Food Program. Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Friday that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had pledged ongoing help for the flood-ravaged country. He said he also thanked the U.N. chief for agreeing to co-host an international conference on “climate resilient Pakistan” in Geneva next month.