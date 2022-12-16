New data: MacKenzie Scott gifts prioritize The South
By DREW LINDSAY of The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Chronicle of Philanthropy
MacKenzie Scott is dedicating an unusually large share of her giving to nonprofits in the South — a region that megaphilanthropy and particularly tech donors have long been criticized for ignoring. The maverick philanthropist has earmarked at least $3.1 billion for organizations in southern states since 2020 — nearly a third of the $10.6 billion in gifts disclosed on her new Yield Giving website. Her two largest donations in the region went to Prairie View A&M University in Texas and Enterprise Community Partners, a national organization focused on housing and racial equity. Both received $50 million. Altogether, she’s made 479 donations in the region.