N. Carolina voter ID still void after Supreme Court ruling

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s 2018 law requiring photo identification to vote will remain invalidated after a narrow majority on the state Supreme Court agreed with a lower court decision that struck it down. The court’s Democratic justices on Friday upheld a 2021 ruling by a trial judge panel that declared the requirement violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution and was tainted by racial bias. The Republican justices said the lower court got it wrong and voter ID should be enforced. The state Senate’s top leader now wants to pass another voter ID law next year, when the Supreme Court will be a Republican majority again.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.