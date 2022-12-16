Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Officials now say that a Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says body camera footage, autopsies and other forensic tests helped clarify what happened in Bay St. Louis. Tindell says Amy Anderson shot Sgt. Steven Robin. When Officer Branden Estorffe approached, he and Anderson exchanged shots, fatally wounding each other. The officers were called to the motel because Anderson believed someone was following her.

