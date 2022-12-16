Man arrested in death of correctional officer near Atlanta

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in the shooting death of a correctional officer outside a jail in an Atlanta suburb. Gwinnett County police said in a news release that 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir of Dacula was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. Friday. He’s charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Gwinnett County correctional officer Scott Riner. He’ll be brought back to Gwinnett County and booked into the jail there. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.