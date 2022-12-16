Garland moves to end disparities in crack cocaine sentencing
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is moving to end sentencing disparities that have imposed harsher penalties for different forms of cocaine and worsened racial inequity in the U.S. justice system. Garland wrote in a memo that powder and crack cocaine aren’t scientifically different, but for decades federal law has treated them differently. Civil rights leaders and criminal justice reform advocates said the laws have taken a heavy toll on Black communities. They applauded Garland’s changes but called for Congress to act and end sentencing disparities permanently.