Biden to meet with Ecuador’s Lasso at White House next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet at the White House this coming Monday with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on a Friday call that Lasso has been a key ally, speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and granting temporary protected status to migrants coming from Venezuela. The White House says Biden and Lasso plan to use their meeting to stress the importance of democratic institutions and of improving regional economic partnerships. Kirby says the United States is “obviously invested in Ecuador’s success.”

