AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Simone Ashley finds her voice

DETROIT (AP) — Simone Ashley was already a working actor with credits including “Broadchurch” and “Sex Education” when she won the role of Kate Sharma, a fiercely independent woman who wins the heart of Anthony Bridgerton in its second season. Her charm and grace make her one of The Associated Press’ breakthrough entertainers of 2022. Ashley says the experience has opened doors for her and she’s going into 2023 with projects on the horizon that she’s both excited about and can’t speak about yet. She’s also making sure to enjoy the ride by attending events including the Met Gala, Grand Prix and BAFTA’s where she met activist Malala Yousafzai.

