AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Daryl McCormack’s grand year

LONDON (AP) — Daryl McCormack is having a busy and rewarding year with appearances on TV in brutal period drama “Peaky Blinders” and dark comedy thriller “Bad Sisters.” That’s in addition to his star-making performance as the title character in the film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” The roles have sent him to his first awards show, where he brought his mom along. It’s also led to his selection as one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022, joining stars like Sadie Sink, Stephanie Hsu and Iman Vellani. McCormack says he’s taking it in stride, just “enjoying the moment.”

