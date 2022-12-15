US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex battle skills. The U.S. has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons and other equipment, including howitzers, armored vehicles and the High Moblity Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS. But senior military leaders for months have discussed expanding that training, stressing the need to improve the ability of Ukraine’s battalion-sized units to move and coordinate attacks across the battlefield. The Pentagon press secretary told reporters Thursday that the U.S. expects to train about 500 Ukrainian troops each month and will begin “in the January timeframe.”

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.