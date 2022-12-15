Purdue student charged with killing roommate unfit for trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge in Indiana has ruled that a Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dormitory roommate is incompetent to stand trial. Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin appointed two doctors Thursday to treat Ji Min Sha until he is found competent to understand the charges against him and assist in his defense. Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, faces one count of murder in the Oct. 5 slaying of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Prosecutors allege Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife.

