Ohio education bill, transgender athlete ban die in House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education cleared the Senate with a ban on transgender student-athletes in girls sports. But the legislation hit a roadblock hours later Thursday in the House, where it fell several votes short of passage. Democrats who had objected to the changes and complained that majority Republicans were rushing the legislation through applauded after the vote count was announced about 2:30 a.m. The bill is effectively dead, but could be taken up again in the next legislative session.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

