Missouri man found guilty of murder in Illinois cop’s death

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A judge has found a Missouri man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop the man from fleeing police. Caleb Campbell of Florissant was convicted Thursday in a bench trial for the Aug. 4, 2021, death of Brooklyn Officer Brian Pierce Jr. Madison County Associate Judge Neil Schroeder said Campbell’s actions created a situation where “anything or anyone” in his path “was going to be obliterated” but Campbell “simply did not care.” The 24-year-old Pierce died while part of a team of officers trying to stop Campbell in Venice, Illinois.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.