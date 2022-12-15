Skip to Content
Peru judge to rule on ex-president’s detention amid protests

By REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A judge in Peru is deciding whether ousted President Pedro Castillo will remain in custody for up to 18 months while authorities press their case against him for inciting a rebellion. Keeping him in prison is expected to inflame protests from his supporters. On Wednesday, the Peruvian government declared a police state in an attempt to calm the protests, which have been violent and resulted in at least eight deaths. The judicial hearing, which was being held virtually, was adjourned until 5 p.m. local time. It took place even though Castillo refused to be served with a notification. Protesters are demanding Castillo’s freedom, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the immediate scheduling of general elections.

