Fugitive in 1991 stabbing caught on shrimp farm in Guatemala

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a man wanted in connection with a 1991 stabbing death during a fight has been found, working on a shrimp farm in Guatemala. Police said Wednesday Mario Garcia was found living under an alias, operating the farm in Iztapa. He was wanted in the death of Ismael Recinos-Garcia, who was stabbed on Nov. 16, 1991, in Attleboro. Police issued an arrest warrant for then-19-year-old Mario Garcia, but he fled and couldn’t be found. State Police Col. Christopher Mason says his capture “is a result of both tenacious police work and the value of our relationships with local, federal and international partners.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.