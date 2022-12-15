EU parliament suspends work on files involving Qatar

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament has voted to suspend work on all files involving Qatar. The European Parliament wants to establish whether pressure was exerted on lawmakers as a cash and gifts for political influence scandal unfolds. The corruption probe has seen four charged in Belgium, including a parliament vice president. The assembly suspended work this week on an agreement allowing short visa-free stays in Europe by Qataris with biometric passports. Parliament President Roberta Metsola says questions also have surfaced about a separate EU-Qatar air agreement signed last year. Metsola said Thursday that “we will look into everything. We will look into any undue pressure and any undue influence that we see that takes place.”

