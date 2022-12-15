Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen presents new government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has presented a three-party majority coalition crossing the left-right divide that includes the leader of the Liberal Party as defense minister and a former prime minister in charge of foreign affairs. It is the first time in 44 years that such a centrist government has been formed, meaning the end of the two blocs that have opposed each other for decades. The new governing coalition was announced late Tuesday after 42 days of talks following the Nov. 1 general elections. The three parties control 89 seats in the 179-seat parliament and are also supported by the four lawmakers representing the semi-independent Danish territories of Greenland and the Faeroe Islands.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.