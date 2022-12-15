Claudine Gay to be Harvard’s 1st Black president, 2nd woman

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has named Claudine Gay as its next president, making her the first Black person and the second woman to lead the Ivy League school. Gay is currently a dean at the university and a democracy scholar. She will become president July 1. Gay replaces Lawrence Bacow, who is stepping down and has said he wants to spend more time with family. Penny Pritzker is senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation and chair of Harvard’s presidential search committee. She calls Gay a “remarkable leader” who is dedicated “to sustaining and enhancing Harvard’s academic excellence.”

