Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travels plans as he wrapped up the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. He told the visiting leaders that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention on the growing continent. Biden said he will also be dispatching many of his top advisers to Africa including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The visit will be Biden’s first to sub-Saharan Africa of his presidency. President Donald Trump never visited during his four years.

By COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

