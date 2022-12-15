Bagby drops out of 4th District race, endorses McClellan

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia lawmaker has dropped out of the race to represent the 4th Congressional District after the death of U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin. Del. Lamont Bagby is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates. He announced his bid earlier this week and ended his run Thursday. His decision leaves at least two other Democratic state lawmakers in the running for the solidly blue seat: state Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrisey. Both are from Richmond. Bagby says in a statement that he’s endorsing McClellan and stepping aside to ensure the right person gets elected.

