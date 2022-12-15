AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Tobe Nwigwe lives with purpose

NEW YORK (AP) — Best new artist nominee Tobe Nwigwe didn’t expect to be considered when submitting his music to the Grammys, but like much of his life, he’s learned to embrace the unexpected. He’s one of music’s most buzz-worthy rappers with no major label deal, booking agent or marketing machine. However, he’s already performed at the BET Awards, featured on the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, and earned a spot on Michelle Obama’s 2020 workout playlist. Fans have fallen in love with his family-first approach, featuring his wife on songs and putting their children in music videos. He’s been named one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022.

