AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Joaquina Kalukango, in paradise

NEW YORK (AP) — Joaquina Kalukango’s show-stopping performance in the Broadway musical “Paradise Square” and especially her heart-felt searing second act song “Let It Burn” routinely drew audiences to their feet, a triumph of the 2021-2022 season. Kalukango’s astonishing acting and vocal outpouring has made her one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year alongside Stephanie Hsu, Sadie Sink, Tenoch Huerta, Iman Vellani and more. On film, she played Betty X opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir in Regina King’s directorial debut, “One Night in Miami.” Kalukango also had a recurring role on the HBO series “Lovecraft Country” and appeared in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us.”

